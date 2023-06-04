Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $220,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

