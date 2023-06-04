Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 232 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $225.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $218.61 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

