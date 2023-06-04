Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 202 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

