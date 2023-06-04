ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $345.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

