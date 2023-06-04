Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 336.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.