ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,017 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.