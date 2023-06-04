Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $211,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.35 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

