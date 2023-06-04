Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,263 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

