LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2,449.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.