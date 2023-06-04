Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 156.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 55,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

About Chunghwa Telecom

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.