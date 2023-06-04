Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,898. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

