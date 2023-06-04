Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 3,038 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.