nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $46.13 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock worth $382,796 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

