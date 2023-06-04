Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 308,757 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Apollo Global Management worth $368,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

