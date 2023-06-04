Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 156,421 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Ventas worth $402,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Ventas stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

