BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 664 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

