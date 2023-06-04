Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.25 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.