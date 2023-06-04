Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Up 6.9 %

AA opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

