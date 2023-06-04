Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,073 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

