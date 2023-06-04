GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 5,235 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $143,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $166,849,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,640,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Insider Activity

Chord Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.