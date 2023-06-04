Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,663 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.
Insider Transactions at F5
F5 Price Performance
F5 stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5 Profile
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.