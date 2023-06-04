Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,841 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

