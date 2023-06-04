Korea Investment CORP Purchases 7,127 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 1.1 %

GNRC stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.