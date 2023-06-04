Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,359,134 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Plug Power stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

