Korea Investment CORP Sells 120,437 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,437 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 6,650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in UDR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

UDR Trading Up 2.7 %

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

