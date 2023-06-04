Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,484,710.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,484,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,376 shares of company stock worth $3,896,962. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.