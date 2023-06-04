Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,399 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $372.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

