Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $372.36 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

