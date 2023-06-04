Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

