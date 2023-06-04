Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,676 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 634.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 329,833 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,792. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

