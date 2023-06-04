GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 68.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cryoport by 276.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of CYRX opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

