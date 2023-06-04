GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $662,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Matson by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Matson by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Price Performance

MATX opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

