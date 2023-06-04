15,644 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acushnet Stock Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

