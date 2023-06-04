GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 33,700 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.