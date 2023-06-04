SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 365.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.51 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

