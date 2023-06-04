JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,683,365 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,145,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $176,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:HR opened at $19.19 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

