JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,701 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.62% of Matador Resources worth $176,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matador Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $589,595. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

