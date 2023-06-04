JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 84,788 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $191,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

