M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

