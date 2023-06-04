Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

