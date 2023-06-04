M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,242. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.1 %

ARW opened at $128.79 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

