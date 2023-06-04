Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $701.41 million-$708.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.46 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 7.7 %

CAL stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caleres by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

