American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,287 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.42% of Jabil worth $38,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

