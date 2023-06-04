American Century Companies Inc. Has $38.81 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,786 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.