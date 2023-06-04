American Century Companies Inc. Sells 442,344 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $39,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.