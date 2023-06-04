Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,053,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $43,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

