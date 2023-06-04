Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
TowneBank Price Performance
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
TowneBank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
