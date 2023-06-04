Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $74,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

PSX stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

