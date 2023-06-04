Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,096 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.