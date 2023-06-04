Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,583 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.